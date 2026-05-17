A former WWE star could be on the verge of making his return to the company.

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, WWE has been heavily discussing the possibility of bringing back former Superstar Baron Corbin, who has been competing under the name Bishop Dyer since leaving the promotion in late 2024.

Corbin exited WWE in November 2024 after his contract expired.

Since then, he has stayed active on the independent wrestling scene, working matches for promotions including Maple Leaf Pro, the NWA, and GCW.

Now, it appears a comeback may be gaining momentum behind the scenes.

“Probably back in WWE,” Meltzer said of Corbin.

While Meltzer noted that he has not heard confirmation that an agreement has officially been finalized, he emphasized that discussions regarding Corbin’s return have been significant.

“I’ve not heard it’s a done deal, but I know it’s been talked about, yes.”

One interesting detail brought up during the discussion involved the mysterious tease from Danhausen during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Meltzer speculated that Corbin could potentially be tied to whatever was being hinted at during the segment.

“On the SmackDown show, when Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s who it is,” he stated. “That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in.”

The longtime wrestling journalist reiterated that while nothing has been officially confirmed to him as completed, internal discussions about bringing Corbin back have absolutely taken place.

“It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done. But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about.”