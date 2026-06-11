MLW is gearing up for a major weekend on the Northeast independent wrestling circuit.

The promotion will kick off a three-show run with an event in New York City before heading to Philadelphia for back-to-back shows over the weekend.

According to information obtained ahead of the tour, ticket sales have been exceptionally strong, with only a limited number of tickets remaining across all three events.

Company officials are reportedly optimistic that each stop on the Northeast tour will reach a sellout, continuing a strong stretch of business for the promotion.

Fan interest has also extended beyond event tickets, as all scheduled meet-and-greet opportunities for the weekend have already sold out.

MLW will also continue its partnership with Don Gato Tequila, which is expected to be integrated into the presentation of the shows.

Internally, MLW is anticipating the three-event run could become the most financially successful 72-hour stretch of arena events in company history. While matches for the weekend have yet to be officially announced, only a fraction of the planned talent lineup has been revealed thus far, with additional names and appearances expected.

One of the featured attractions for the weekend will be Mexican wrestling star Mistico, who is scheduled to begin his MLW appearances in New York City before wrapping up his weekend on Sunday with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

(H/T: Fightful Select)