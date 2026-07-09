Sheamus’ WWE departure appears to be moving forward despite an internal effort to keep him with the company.

As reported earlier this week, Sheamus is expected to leave WWE once his current contract expires after reportedly turning down a restructured extension offer.

According to a source, a high-ranking member of the WWE office made a significant push to convince TKO to retain the former world champion. The source noted that the executive emphasized Sheamus’ value to the company extends far beyond his in-ring performances, highlighting the contributions he makes behind the scenes and within the locker room.

Despite that effort, it reportedly was not enough to change the outcome.

In addition, a person close to Sheamus believes the longtime WWE star would be open to the possibility of competing in AEW if the right opportunity presented itself, even if it were only for a short-term run.

Sheamus has spent nearly 20 years with WWE, establishing himself as one of the company’s most accomplished and decorated veterans during his tenure.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)