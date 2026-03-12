Some frustration has reportedly surfaced behind the scenes in WWE as preparations continue for WrestleMania next month.

According to one source, a particular department within the company has dealt with repeated changes to the promotional direction for the event, especially when it comes to the overall visual theme and graphic presentation.

The source indicated that the creative direction surrounding WrestleMania’s promotional materials has shifted multiple times during the process, leaving some staff members uncertain about the final vision for the show.

Originally, the event was expected to be marketed with a more “high-end, classy” aesthetic. Early teaser materials for WrestleMania reflected that approach and helped set the tone for the initial promotional campaign.

However, that direction reportedly did not remain consistent.

Since those first teasers were released, the theme and design requests have been adjusted several times, with those working on the graphics side of things being asked to revise elements along the way as new ideas were introduced.

As WrestleMania draws closer, the evolving direction has created additional work for those responsible for the event’s promotional visuals.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T: WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)