Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT closed with a high-stakes main event that carried major crossover implications.

The bout featured a Triple Threat Tag Team Match with ZaRuca (Zaria and Sol Ruca) squaring off against WrenQCC (Wren Sinclair and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey) and Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid). The winners would earn the coveted spot as the next challengers for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Behind the scenes, the match had an experienced hand guiding it.

According to one source, NXT coach and producer Johnny Moss was responsible for producing the contest. Moss has built a strong reputation within NXT for crafting standout matches, including the recent Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match at Deadline.

And once again, the spotlight moment delivered.

ZaRuca emerged victorious in emphatic fashion, with Sol Ruca stealing the show down the stretch. Ruca connected with a double Sol Snatcher on both members of Fatal Influence, setting the stage for Zaria to follow up with an F5 to Lainey Reid to score the decisive pinfall.

One move sequence. One clear winner.

With the victory, Sol Ruca and Zaria are now officially the No. 1 contenders and will challenge The Elegance Brand for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at a future date.

