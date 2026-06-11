A first-time showdown between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair has reportedly been discussed internally for WWE SummerSlam, with the match said to have been penciled in for the event at one stage of the planning process.

According to sources, WWE creative has been waiting for the right opportunity to present the highly anticipated clash between two of the company’s most dominant female stars. Those familiar with the situation believe SummerSlam represents the ideal stage for the matchup to finally take place.

While WWE’s creative plans remain subject to change, there is said to be a growing feeling behind the scenes that now is the right time to move forward with Cargill vs. Flair.

If the bout is officially announced, it would mark the first singles meeting between the former AEW standout and the multi-time women’s champion, making it one of the most high-profile matches on WWE’s women’s roster.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place as a two-night premium live event on August 1 and August 2 from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with both nights streaming live on ESPN Unlimited.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)