Hook made his television return on the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, debuting a brand-new entrance theme in the process.

The former FTW Champion now makes his way to the ring to Jay-Jay Johanson’s 1996 track “So Tell The Girls That I Am Back In Town.” The choice is a major departure from his longtime entrance with Action Bronson’s music.

As previously reported, Bronson’s theme rights expired in January, which led to Hook appearing without his signature entrance for several months. AEW got creative in that stretch, having him accompany others to the ring as their music played, or attacking opponents with no music at all.

While Action Bronson publicly took shots at AEW last year, one source indicated that things were smoothed over internally. Even so, the company had already decided to move forward with a new direction for Hook’s presentation.

Soon after Hook’s return segment wrapped up, AEW began promoting a new Hook t-shirt with a newly designed logo for “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” at ShopAEW.com across all of their various official social media channels.

