WWE’s partners in Saudi Arabia reportedly wanted a match with former WWE star Hornswoggle to be featured on one of the recent WWE shows in the Kingdom, according to Fightful Select.

There were actually plans for WWE to use Hornswoggle in one of the Saudi matches, and the plan advanced so far that Robbie “The Giant” Araujo was flown to the Kingdom but not used.

Araujo previously appeared on Hulk Hogan’s Micro Championship Wrestling and was used on WWE TV as “JB-Elf” in the past. He continues to work Northeast indies in the United States and Midget Wrestling Warriors in Canada.

Swoggle actually worked the 50-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018, which was WWE’s first Saudi show under their 10-year partnership with the Kingdom. That was his last appearance for the company. He eliminated Dash Wilder during the match, but was tossed out by Tony Nese. This was a special one-off for Hornswoggle as he had been released from his WWE contract on May 6, 2016.

There’s no word on what kind of match WWE had planned for Robbie and Hornswoggle, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.