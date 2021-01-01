As noted, former NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice is about to become a free agent as his contract expires at the end of 2020. It was reported earlier this week that despite rumors on Dice possibly going to WWE or Impact Wrestling, word is that he’s been trying to get a job with AEW.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Dice stated that he asked out of his NWA deal back in June after an email was received stating that if anyone didn’t believe in the vision of the NWA, then they could get out of their contracts.

Dice then asked out of his deal, but an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) was requested by the company. Dice didn’t want to sign the NDA, so he got a lawyer.

Dice knew he’d be dropping the NWA TV Title once he was booked for the UWN Primetime Live shows in the fall. He ended up dropping the title to “The Pope” Elijah Burke on October 20 during the UWN Primetime Live #6 event, in what was his last match for UWN/NWA. He had originally won the title back on the March 3 edition of NWA Power, by defeating current AEW star Ricky Starks, who won the title in January at Hard Times in the finals of a tournament.

Dice, who has been telling fans he’s about to become the hottest free agent and that the best is yet to come, made his pro wrestling debut back in 2015. He was trained at The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Iowa, which is owned by Marek Brave and WWE’s Seth Rollins. Dice, a California native, worked as a regular in West Coast indie feds, and made several appearances for the DREAMWAVE Wrestling promotion, among others.

