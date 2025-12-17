“Timeless” Toni Storm’s character work continues to draw attention behind the scenes in AEW, particularly when it comes to how much of her presentation is scripted versus improvised.

AEW President Tony Khan has previously explained that Storm’s black-and-white, Old Hollywood persona was inspired by classic cinema, including Bette Davis’ role in All About Eve and films such as Sunset Boulevard.

The concept was designed to give Storm a larger-than-life presence rooted in classic Hollywood drama.

It’s also been noted that the storyline involving Storm and former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May, now wrestling in WWE NXT as Blake Monroe, was mapped out by Khan before May ever officially joined AEW.

That long-term vision helped shape one of the more talked-about arcs in Storm’s recent run.

A key behind-the-scenes contributor to the “Timeless” character has been RJ City, whose creative input has played a major role in refining Storm’s presentation. At the same time, Storm herself is heavily involved in bringing the character to life, often handling much of the performance work even during media appearances that aren’t tightly scripted.

The belief internally is that Storm’s television promos are largely collaborative in nature, blending her own instincts with creative direction rather than relying on rigid scripts.

Storm recently competed alongside Mina Shirakawa in the finals of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Title Tournament during the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The duo came up short against Babes of Wrath team Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, who emerged victorious to become the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.

