WWE has yet to officially announce the dates for WrestleMania 43, and there may be a strategic reason behind the delay.

The company held its annual WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid controversy surrounding the ongoing political situation in the region.

Heading into the event, there had been speculation that WWE would finally confirm the dates for WrestleMania 43, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next year. However, the show came and went without an announcement.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE’s decision to keep the dates under wraps could be connected to its competition with AEW.

Meltzer described the situation as a form of “political jockeying,” with WWE potentially looking to create uncertainty for AEW as the promotion works on scheduling its major events for 2027.

By withholding the official WrestleMania dates, WWE could make it more difficult for AEW to finalize plans for events during the same period, particularly if the company is considering running a major show around WrestleMania weekend.

The speculation is consistent with a separate report that surfaced in early October, which indicated that WWE was deliberately keeping its American competitors, including AEW, in the dark regarding its upcoming schedule.

The reported strategy would leave competing promotions with less flexibility when putting together their pay-per-view calendars, especially when attempting to avoid scheduling conflicts with WWE’s biggest annual event.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, previous reports have indicated that WWE has internally targeted April 10 and April 11, 2027, for WrestleMania 43 dates.

The two-night event will mark the first time WrestleMania has been held outside of North America.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com in 2027 for live WWE WrestleMania 43 Results coverage.

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