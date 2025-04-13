The Young Bucks made their shocking return to AEW programming this past Sunday at AEW Dynasty 2025 in Philadelphia, PA., interfering in the main event and playing a pivotal role in Jon Moxley’s successful AEW World Title defense against Swerve Strickland.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson’s returns were specifically timed for AEW Dynasty and was never planned for earlier shows like AEW Revolution or any of AEW’s recent California events. This clears up previous speculation within AEW circles, where some talent reportedly weren’t sure when the duo would make their comeback.

To preserve the surprise, The Bucks didn’t arrive at the venue until around 10 PM—just late enough to reduce the chances of word getting out. While AEW didn’t go to extreme lengths to hide their presence backstage, the carefully timed arrival helped ensure their return remained a well-kept secret until showtime.

As seen on the follow-up episode of AEW Dynamite the Wednesday after the PPV, The Young Bucks are starting to be tied into the ongoing storyline involving The Death Riders.