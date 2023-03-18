Tony Khan announced this past Thursday that Canadian star Stu Grayson had re-signed with AEW and is once again, All Elite. The Dark Order member is already being booked in a big spot as he will be taking on former three-time world champion Jon Moxley on next week’s edition of Dynamite.

According to Fightful Select, Grayson’s return to the company was met with a ton of positivity backstage. He competed on this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Winnipeg, which saw reunite with Evil Uno. The duo wrestled side-by-side for many years and were the first two members of the Dark Order when the group debuted for AEW back in 2019.