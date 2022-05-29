The big story over the last two days going into AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view has been the absence of top superstar MJF, who no-showed his meet-and-greet yesterday, and had a flight booked leaving Vegas later in the evening. It has since been confirmed that the flight was real, but that MJF did not board and is currently still expected to wrestle Wardlow on tonight’s show. This all stemmed from MJF and Tony Khan’s disagreements over the last few months regarding his contract and future with the company.

Fightful Select has provided an update on the situation, revealing that certain members of the AEW locker room are quite confused by MJF and his actions. Some told the publication that they have no idea what is going in, even using the phrase, “This is crazy.” There were others who speculated that this was some sort of elaborate plan hatched by MJF, but had no idea whether Tony Khan was involved, as Khan is known to be honest with his locker room and not “working them.”

It is also noted that most of the locker room was unaware of the MJF story until reports surfaced about his flight out of Vegas. There were talents who apparently tried to contact MJF on Saturday, but it is not known if any of them reached him. AEW did request that talents not comment on the situation publicly.

As Double or Nothing begins we will provide you with more updates on the situation.