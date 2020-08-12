Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat

We noted before how there was some heat on Sammy Guevara for busting Matt Hardy open with the wrong chair on last week’s AEW Dynamite episode, and how Guevara received a “stern” talk when he returned backstage. You can click here for that report, from the Wrestling Observer.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the scene backstage was “chaotic” following the errant chair throw to Hardy. Most in AEW didn’t think the spot was intentional, but many thought it was reckless.

It was also noted that a usually mild-tempered Hardy was heated after the incident, and felt lucky that it wasn’t worse than it ended up being. Hardy needed 13 stitches to close the wound.

Guevara did apologize for the incident, but the heat was still there as the show was taped and the spot could’ve been done a number of different ways.

