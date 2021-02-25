Rapper and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny continues to impress people within WWE.

As we’ve noted, the plan since early February has been for Bunny and Damian Priest to face current WWE Champion The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37, which would go with other reports that WWE has plans to take the WWE Title off The Miz before The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fightful Select reports that Bad Bunny, his family members and people in his entourage are continuing to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Bunny and his crew have been participating in private wrestling lessons and training. It was noted that Bunny, like Priest, has been a hit with people backstage. Word from within WWE is that Bunny has been easy to deal with, and has been open to doing what they’ve needed from him. He’s also been “excited to do business in the future.”

One RAW Superstar noted that Bunny treating the situation seriously has made a great impression on several people in the locker room, pointing to the rapper as a positive example of a celebrity getting involved in pro wrestling.

