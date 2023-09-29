Chris Jericho is going to work for DDT Pro-Wrestling overseas while still continuing his feud with Konosuke Takeshita.

They will be working a trios match at AEW WrestleDream on October 1. Jericho will team up with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the first time ever against Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay.

Jericho will meet Takeshita in a singles match at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 on November 12.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports DDT wanted to have a match between them in July. They contacted Jericho, but the time wasn’t right, so Jericho suggested November instead.

They began doing the angle in AEW to help build the match with DDT’s hope that Jericho will grow business for Wrestle Universe, its streaming service, similar to how his feud with Kenny Omega helped New Japan World.