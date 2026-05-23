Ethan Page continues to make a strong impression behind the scenes in WWE.

The former NXT standout is set for one of the biggest opportunities of his WWE run tonight when he challenges Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Heading into the high-profile title bout, there continues to be positive buzz internally regarding Page’s work since arriving in WWE in 2024.

According to one source, Page has been “well received” within the company since making his debut, with several people reportedly impressed by both his professionalism and attention to detail behind the scenes.

“A source once described Page as extremely respectful and detail-oriented behind the scenes, something that many feel has translated onto television throughout his time in NXT, AAA, and now Monday Night Raw,” the source noted.

The report added that many within WWE believe Page has already positioned himself well for the future despite only being with the company for a relatively short period of time.

“Those spoken to believe Page has positioned himself very well moving forward, especially considering how quickly he’s risen in a relatively short amount of time.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)