WWE reportedly has some creative concerns surrounding Big Cass, and they involve his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore.

According to a new backstage report, there is a belief among certain members of WWE’s creative team that fans are still anticipating an eventual reunion between Cass and Amore.

While that opinion is not universally shared within the company, some reportedly feel that the audience’s expectations regarding Amore are making it more difficult to establish a clear creative direction for Cass as an individual character.

The concern is that fans may be more focused on the possibility of Amore returning than on whatever storyline WWE is attempting to develop for Cass on his own.

Cass and Amore originally rose to prominence as a tag team in WWE NXT before moving to the main roster, where their popularity was built largely around their chemistry, personalities and crowd interactions.

Their partnership eventually came to an end, with both performers subsequently departing WWE.

Cass has since returned to WWE programming, although his former partner has not followed him back to the company.

As things currently stand, Enzo Amore is not under contract with WWE, and there has been no confirmation that the company has plans to bring him back.

The reported creative concerns do not necessarily mean a reunion is being considered. However, they suggest that at least some within WWE believe the possibility of Amore returning continues to influence how audiences respond to Cass.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)