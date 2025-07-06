Several AEW All In: Texas matches had been internally planned well in advance, while others that were once in consideration are no longer scheduled.

Fightful Select previously reported that Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega had been in the works for quite some time — dating as far back as last year. At one point, the idea was for Omega to face Okada for the Unified title, even before Omega had returned to action. That wasn’t the only match with long-term plans attached.

Another major match that had been mapped out earlier this year was Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm in a Champion vs. Champion showdown, intended to be a marquee attraction at All In: Texas.

Plans were also discussed late last year for Cope & Christian vs. FTR, which remained under consideration into early 2024. However, that particular match is no longer expected to take place.

Additionally, Tony Khan recently confirmed that Coldplay had already booked Wembley Stadium for their tour on the traditional All In weekend, years in advance. AEW was aware of this well ahead of time, prompting the decision to move All In to a different date or location. There’s no clear explanation yet as to why AEW didn’t simply schedule Wembley for another available date, as this year’s show lands on a different spot on the calendar anyway.