There’s been a lot of talk as of late about MJF, his AEW future and contract status, and now Fightful Select has revealed how MJF previously handled contract talks while with MLW.

MLW officials have confirmed that MJF was among the first talents signed to contracts when MLW was brought back in 2017. As the deal progressed, MJF felt like he outperformed his MLW contract, and went directly to MLW CEO Court Bauer to make his case, and re-negotiate the deal.

Bauer noted that things went well during and after the talk, and that MLW gave MJF the raise and believed his points were valid. The conversation was said to have been very professional and easy, and not a difficult decision to come to.

MJF worked for MLW from 2017-2020, and was the inaugural MLW World Middleweight Champion, and a one-time MLW World Tag Team Champion. He left the company in January 2020, after signing a five-year AEW contract in January 2019.

There’s been no real update on MJF’s AEW status after the recent controversy during Double Or Nothing Weekend, and the post-pay-per-view Dynamite held that week. You can find our various updates on the MJF situation below.

