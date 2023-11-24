AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF suffered real injuries during the main event of the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

MJF suffered a real hip injury that required popping back in and a real shoulder injury in the main event. Fortunately, he will not be missing any TV time.

Prior to the main event, he had already worked the ROH Tag Team Title match with Samoa Joe against The Gunns. The Gunns attacked MJF after the match, causing him to be rushed to the hospital. Adam Cole then prevented Jay White from winning the World Heavyweight Title in a forfeit before MJF returned for the main event.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that MJF had aggravated his shoulder heading into the match and shoulder injury worsened from a top rope uranage.