WWE is reportedly set to receive a major financial boost from Las Vegas ahead of next year’s WrestleMania week.

According to a new report from LV Sports Biz, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the city’s publicly funded tourism agency, is preparing to allocate up to $6 million to WWE for WrestleMania 42 and its surrounding events in April 2026.

The proposed funding will be voted on during the LVCVA’s monthly meeting next Wednesday.

LV Sports Biz wrote the following:

“The LVCVA returns next week to doling out the big public dollars to sports events with plans to give $6 million to WWE for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in April 2026 and spend $1,250,000 on F1 race tickets for LVCVA’s contacts and ‘customers’ for this month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

The outlet noted that the LVCVA board is expected to approve the expenditures at its November 12 meeting, adding that “board members typically do not ask questions on the LVCVA spending money.”

Revenue for the LVCVA comes primarily from hotel room fees, which are used to promote Las Vegas’ hospitality industry through major sports and entertainment events such as WrestleMania.

Originally, New Orleans was slated to host WrestleMania 42, but TKO Group Holdings reportedly opted to keep WWE’s biggest event of the year at Allegiant Stadium for the second straight year.

The LVCVA previously estimated that last year’s WrestleMania accounted for 140,000 “incremental” hotel room stays throughout the week.

The new $6 million package is expected to cover the full slate of WWE events that week, including WrestleMania 42, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and WWE World.

For comparison, last year’s WrestleMania week in Las Vegas brought in $5 million in site fees and $4.2 million in tax credits, according to the report.