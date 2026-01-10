Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s role within WWE’s parent company continues to be extremely lucrative.

The WWE legend officially joined the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors in January 2024, a move that coincided with WWE’s blockbuster announcement that RAW would be moving to Netflix. Since that time, Johnson has remained an active and influential member of the board.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Johnson received 8,046 shares of TKO stock as of January 6, with the shares valued at approximately $1.6318 million.

Since joining the board, The Rock has reportedly earned a staggering $78,331,509 from his TKO position alone. That figure does not include any additional income from WWE appearances, merchandise sales, or other related ventures.

The report further notes that Johnson’s earnings from this role surpass what Ric Flair or Hulk Hogan would have made over “multiple lifetimes.”

On the in-ring side, The Rock last appeared for WWE at the Elimination Chamber event in February of last year, where he played a key role in facilitating John Cena’s heel turn.

As of now, there is no word on when Johnson may return to WWE television. Updates will be provided if and when more information becomes available.