MLWs superstar Myron Reed recently spoke with Fightful ahead of next week’s “Never Say Never” special. Fightful Select has released early notes from the interview, which you can check out below.

-Reed tells the publication about his time living with the Rascalz, now known as MSK in WWE, and says he reached out to MLW after they signed contracts with IMPACT.

-MLW also had interest in Reed so him reaching out ended up being perfect timing.

-A big reason Reed has remained with MLW is due to them allowing him to work indie dates around the world, which was a big deal for Reed as he was a key player in many federations.