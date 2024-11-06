WWE RAW will be moving to Netflix in January 2025, and there have rumors about a possible brand split.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Netflix has requested that Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and other top names be featured on RAW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the idea of a WWE brand split is not 100 percent dead. Of course, SmackDown airs on the USA Network and RAW will be coming to Netflix, so each show will need its own set of talent. As of this week, the talent hadn’t been told which brand they’ll be on.

Finally, it was added that numerous NXT talents were not brought to Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s TV tapings at the 2300 Arena.