It was announced yesterday that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s acting president Harold Meij would be resigning from the company and replaced by Takami Ohbari, who begins on October 23rd.

According to Fightful Select, the reactions from the NJPW talent backstage varied regarding Meij stepping down. One long-time star said he never bought into Meij’s vision since taking the position a couple of years ago. Another star believed Meij needed more time to accomplish the goals he had promised, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic set the company back. However, that same star also didn’t see the original plan unfolding.

