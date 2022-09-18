During a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller noted that he has heard more people within AEW defend The Young Bucks over CM Punk following the backstage brawl at AEW All Out that also featured Ace Steel and Kenny Omega.

Keller stated att and Nick Jackson are generally seen as good guys behind the scenes.

“The Bucks are not seen as abrasive personalities,” Keller said. “Passive aggressive, yes there’s some aspects of that…They’re not seen as a**holes. People who don’t like Punk have more negative things to say than people who don’t like the Bucks have to say about them in terms of their characterization.” Keller continued, “The Bucks might rub people the wrong way or not be their type of people or whatever but they’re not jerks and that’s kind of part of the dynamic here. I think some people looked at Punk here and said, ‘you might not like that they are not taking your advice [or] you might think oh, that comment didn’t need to be made’…it’s hard for people to imagine Matt and Nick deserving that kind of call out publicly in a context that should have been about celebrating a World Title win and a really good pay-per-view.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co