On Friday, Complex released an interview with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns where he was asked about whether he views AEW as competition, to which he said no.

Reigns explained that he considers them to be a promotion that has a ceiling and is supported by a hardcore fanbase. Reigns also knocked CM Punk for losing a step in the ring.

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Reigns is someone who will be with WWE for life and just like John Cena, will defend the company.

“But I will say this about Roman, okay? Roman Reigns, from everything that I have been told from people all over the place, is a lifer. You know that guy that stands up for WWE with tears in his eyes? Roman doesn’t have tears in his eyes but when Roman Reigns defends WWE [and] I’m not saying that he doesn’t disagree with some of the things that they do and that sort of thing. But this guy is a lifer and this guy believes much of what he says when he is standing up for and defending WWE. He is a very very loyal soldier in this WWE Universe. Obviously, there are a lot of other people as well that are loyal soldiers as well. There’s a lot of them that they are loyal soldiers but they also say things that you know if you talk to them [and] they left WWE tomorrow in 90 days they would do an interview and they’d probably say something different. Roman is a loyal loyal soldier so he is a good man for this job.”

