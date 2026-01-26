How is AEW business these days for shows such as Dynamite and Collision?

And even two upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view events?

Let’s find out!

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared ticket sale information for several upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, as well as the upcoming AEW Revolution and AEW Dynasty pay-per-views.

Featured below are how things are looking:

* AEW Dynamite (Cedar Park, Texas) on January 28th: 1,956 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Arlington, Texas) on January 31st: 1,040 tickets sold — will likely sell out.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Las Vegas, Nevada) on February 4th: 1,090 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Ontario, California) on February 11th: 2,130 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam Australia (Sydney, Australia) on February 14th: 5,295 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Sacramento, California) on February 18th: 1,864 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Oceanside, California) on February 21st: 1,739 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Denver, Colorado) on February 25th: 762 tickets sold (venue holds 798).

* AEW Dynamite (El Paso, Texas) on March 4th – 1,307 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Tucson, Arizona) on March 7th – 1,287 tickets sold.

* AEW Revolution 2026 (Los Angeles, California) on March 15th – 8,737 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynasty 2026 (Vancouver, British Columbia) on April 12th – 5,082 tickets sold.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Results coverage.