How is WWE business these days for shows such as Raw, SmackDown and NXT?

And even WrestleMania 42?

Let’s find out!

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared ticket sale information for several upcoming episodes of WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, and the two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event this April in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is how things are looking:

* WWE RAW (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) on January 26th: 13,688 tickets sold — will sell out. * WWE NXT live event (Knoxville, Tennessee) on January 29th: 1,220 tickets sold. * WWE NXT live event (Birmingham, Alabama) on January 31st: 667 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on February 2nd: 8,329 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Charlotte, North Carolina) on February 6th: 7,105 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Cleveland, Ohio) on February 9th: 6,356 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Dallas, Texas) on February 13th: 7,511 tickets sold. * WWE NXT live event (Kennewick, Washington) on February 13th: 939 tickets sold. * WWE live event (Lubbock, Texas) on February 14th: 7,834 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Memphis, Tennessee) on February 16th: 5,191 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 23rd: 7,660 tickets sold. * WWE NXT (Atlanta, Georgia) on February 24th: 606 tickets sold – will sell out. * WWE SmackDown (Louisville, Kentucky) on February 27th – 6,206 tickets sold. * WWE Elimination Chamber (Chicago, Illinois) on February 28th – 12,717 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Indianapolis, Indiana) on March 2nd – 6,192 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Portland, Oregon) on March 6th – 3,165 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Seattle, Washington) on March 9th – 3,332 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Phoenix, Arizona) on March 13th – 4,831 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (San Antonio, Texas) on March 16th – 4,674 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Raleigh, North Carolina) on March 20th – 6,775 tickets sold. * WWE RAW (Boston, Massachusetts) on March 23rd – 5,711 tickets sold. * WWE SmackDown (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on March 27th – 4,025 tickets sold. * WrestleMania 42 Night One (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 18th: 35,448 tickets sold. * WrestleMania 42 Night Two (Las Vegas, Nevada) on April 19th: 35,232 tickets sold.

