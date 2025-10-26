WWE’s working relationship with TNA Wrestling continues to evolve in major ways, as showcased by the announcement of NXT Gold Rush — a special two-part crossover event that will spotlight championship bouts representing NXT, TNA, EVOLVE, and AAA. The event will emanate from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, with a second episode (also taped that same night) set to air on November 25. Both episodes will broadcast exclusively on The CW Network.

The Gold Rush special further cements what has become one of the most intriguing inter-promotional partnerships in modern wrestling. Since the alliance between WWE and TNA was publicly rekindled earlier this year, fans and industry observers alike have continued to speculate about the logistics behind the collaboration — particularly regarding talent compensation, creative control, and the financial dynamics between the two companies.

This partnership has already produced several unprecedented moments, including TNA stars competing inside an NXT ring and even recently released WWE talents reappearing on NXT television via the TNA pipeline. The arrangement has naturally prompted questions among fans about how WWE and TNA are managing the business side of their crossover efforts — specifically whether WWE is benefiting financially by utilizing contracted TNA performers at a reduced rate compared to their in-house talent.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the payment structure for these cross-promotional appearances is relatively straightforward. TNA wrestlers who appear on NXT are reportedly paid per appearance, with rates that fluctuate depending on their level of involvement on a given taping. Talent who are brought in but not used on camera receive a minimal appearance fee, while those who actively compete in matches are compensated at a higher rate.

The top compensation tier, per the report, is reserved for TNA wrestlers who are featured in main event matches on NXT programming. An example cited within the report noted that TNA performers involved in the headlining bout of NXT vs. TNA Showdown received the highest rate of the night — consistent with WWE’s established pay structure for marquee matches.

Interestingly, it was noted that several NXT wrestlers who appeared on TNA programming under the terms of the partnership did not receive any additional compensation beyond their standard WWE contracts. This suggests that the collaboration, while mutually beneficial from an exposure and creative standpoint, may not be financially symmetrical across the board.