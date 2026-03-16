Chelsea Green says the idea behind her “Secret Hervice” group on WWE SmackDown was something she helped create from the beginning.

The former Women’s United States Champion has become a fan favorite thanks to her comedic on-screen character, which currently features Piper Niven and Alba Fyre as part of the group. With WWE building toward WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Green recently discussed the origins of the faction during an appearance on the “Beyond the Bell” podcast.

According to Green, the concept and name for the group came directly from the performers themselves.

“We came up with it ourselves.”

Green explained that the idea leaned fully into the comedic side of her character.

“I’ve always thought a pun was hilarious and if we’re going comedy, we are going comedy.”

She also joked about the different wordplay the group has used while developing the gimmick.

“We are slaygents. We are direct-hers. We are Secret Hervice.”

Although Green is currently sidelined with a broken ankle, she continues appearing on television while her allies represent the group in the ring. Alba Fyre has been competing on SmackDown in Green’s honor, while Piper Niven is also currently out of action due to a reported neck injury.

During the interview, Green was asked who she would add to the group if she had the opportunity to recruit new members. She quickly named two WWE stars she believes would fit perfectly with the faction.

“Zoey and Jordynne.”

Green suggested Zoey Stark and Jordynne Grace would make ideal additions because of their athletic ability and personalities.

“Look at them. They’re genetically superior.”

She also noted that fans may not fully realize how funny Stark can be behind the scenes.

“You guys don’t know, Zoey is the best.”