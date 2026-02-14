There doesn’t appear to be any second-guessing behind the scenes regarding TNA Wrestling’s move to AMC.

TNA iMPACT premiered on AMC and AMC+ on Thursday, January 15, marking a new chapter for the company with expanded television exposure. Now roughly a month into the partnership, there have been no indications of “buyer’s remorse” from the network side.

In fact, the early reaction internally has reportedly been positive.

Multiple AMC employees were said to have attended the debut episode of iMPACT and came away pleased with what they saw. That lines up with previous comments from Matt Hardy, who shared that network representatives were impressed with both the first and second live TNA events held in Albuquerque.

So far, feedback coming from within AMC has been encouraging.

On the ratings front, TNA iMPACT has delivered solid numbers for the network. While there was a slight dip in the key 18–49 demographic during week two, overall viewership held steady. Since then, the show has reportedly built momentum, with audience figures increasing week after week, including a new high mark reached with last week’s episode.

For a company looking to re-establish itself on a larger platform, the early returns suggest the AMC partnership is off to a strong start.

Make sure to join us here every Thursday night at 9/8c for live TNA iMPACT On AMC Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)