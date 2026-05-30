Questions continue to swirl regarding AEW’s future media landscape as industry observers keep a close eye on the proposed merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance.

While AEW remains under its current agreement with WBD, speculation has emerged in recent months about what a completed merger could mean for the company and where its programming could ultimately land.

Some reports and industry chatter have suggested that Paramount may not be the most favorable destination for AEW should the merger move forward as expected. However, that sentiment reportedly does not align with how AEW President Tony Khan views the situation.

According to multiple sources within AEW, Khan has expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of AEW maintaining its relationship with WBD following the merger. One source noted that Khan specifically indicated the scenario would be viewed as a positive outcome for the promotion.

There is also historical precedent for Paramount being involved with professional wrestling. The company has previously had relationships with ECW during the 1990s, WWE throughout the 2000s, and TNA Wrestling during various points in the 2000s and 2010s.

Another talking point surrounding the merger has been Paramount’s existing connection to UFC programming, which is owned by TKO Group Holdings. Some have questioned whether that relationship could create obstacles for AEW.

However, a source within Paramount reportedly stated that there is no exclusivity agreement in place that would prevent AEW content from being added to the company’s portfolio. The same source, while not speaking as an official company spokesperson, was also quick to emphasize that UFC is a partner that works with Paramount rather than a property that dictates Paramount’s broader business decisions.

For now, AEW remains focused on its existing media partnership, but discussions about the long-term impact of the WBD-Paramount Skydance merger continue to generate interest throughout the wrestling industry.

(H/T: Fightful Select)