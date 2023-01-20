WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”

With uncertainty of what that meant, WWE creative writers and producers have been soliciting pitches for such a thing. Officials were adamant in 2022 about not using any WWE NXT Superstars, but it remains to be seen if that has changed with Chief Content Officer Triple H.

It was previously reported that WWE had plans for Ronda Rousey to work The Rumble, but it wasn’t clear if that meant she will be in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, or some other bout, perhaps a rematch with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Now this new report on Rousey states that as of last week, Rousey wasn’t actually planned for the Rumble event, at the time she lost the title to Flair. Plans can always change, but it was also noted that until December, Rousey was scheduled to work a singles match at The Rumble.

WWE is said to be “very confident” in their women’s roster due to the call-ups and hires from the last year, and with how this will play into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. In 2022 WWE had to call in several veterans because mass releases left them with a depleted roster.

You can click here for a recent report on how WWE feels about their planned Rumble surprises.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, 20 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.