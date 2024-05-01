The 2024 WWE draft is finally complete.

WWE held the draft on last Friday’s SmackDown and this past Monday’s edition of Raw, with each brand drafting some top names on the roster, including several NXT-callups. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is quite pleased with the results of the draft and are happy with how the draft broadcasts went on television. The report notes that WWE did not want too much “high-level” shifting as they were already happy with pre-draft breakdowns, which is why some top stars (CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, etc.) remained on the brands they were already on.

WrestleVotes adds that fans should expect trades over the course of the next week. WWE did hint at this already by saying that following the draft trades were an option until about May 6th, but after that rosters are locked in.