Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City opened up with Logan Paul and The Miz brawling as officials tried to keep them apart. The angle saw Paul come out with a mic before RAW hit the air to call Miz out, and the brawl began from there. Paul later hosted his first ImpaulsiveTV segment, which was awkwardly interrupted by Maryse. The Miz ended up crashing the segment next, and that led to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul down.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE opened RAW with the brawl segment because they wanted a positive reaction for Paul from the New York City crowd.

It was noted that WWE officials figured fans were going to boo Paul when they first saw him, so they had him come to the ring, with no entrance, and begin the segment with no live camera on.

Paul was reportedly booed “very heavily” when he first came out to the ring for the show-opening segment with The Miz.

Paul received some positive reactions on RAW, but fans booed when he mentioned his brother Jake Paul and his upcoming boxing match at Madison Square Garden, and they chanted “one more time!” when Miz dropped Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale to close the ImpaulsiveTV segment.

Paul reportedly negotiated becoming a babyface at the end of his WrestleMania 38 run, which is why The Miz attacked him after they defeated The Mysterios. Paul recently signed a multi-match contract that runs through 2023, and stated that he is “just not a heel anymore.”

Paul vs. The Miz is scheduled for Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Paul after the program with The Miz.

