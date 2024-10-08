WWE is not expected to be affected by Hurricane Milton at their WWE NXT on CW show tonight.

Ahead of week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network this evening at 8/7c from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., everyone scheduled to work the show are already in town, some from working the WWE Raw show in the same venue on Monday night.

Because of this, there are not expected to be any late changes or any other shakeups to original plans heading into the jam-packed episode.

With Hurricane Milton hitting Florida starting on Wednesday, WWE is reportedly planning to keep everyone in the Missouri area until airports are opened back up in Florida and it is considered safe to return.

Whether or not there could be issues when WWE NXT returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. next week remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live NXT on CW results coverage from St. Louis, MO.

