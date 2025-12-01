WWE went to special measures to avoid any surprises, such as Liv Morgan’s return and other key moments at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames leaking online before the show.

To keep key moments under wraps, a full curtain was draped over the ring during rehearsals.

The women’s WarGames run-through took place Friday evening, followed later that night by the men’s version.

WWE even added a second ring backstage to keep things moving.

(H/T: Fightful Select)