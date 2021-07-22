The WWE NXT brand is reportedly seen as a developmental brand within the company.

While NXT is often treated as, or billed by Triple H as, the third top brand for WWE, word now is that WWE is officially viewed internally as developmental, according to Florida sports reporter Jon Alba, who runs the Living The Gimmick podcast.

“Sources in #WWE tell me #WWENXT is officially viewed internally as ‘developmental,’ rather than the third brand as Paul Levesque’s team has promoted over the past few years. NXT, of course, was quite literally established as developmental initially, but it has been promoted often over the past few years as the ‘third brand.’ Though there were many indications this week on TV that is no longer the case,” Alba wrote on Twitter.

Triple H and his crew, including talent, often push NXT as the third major brand for WWE. This new report shows that top WWE officials still see NXT as a source of talent for the main roster, despite the broad success the brand has had in recent years, including the USA Network TV deal.

