Karrion Kross received his big push in WWE NXT because Triple H and WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom have been very high on him, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that as soon as WWE met with Kross and he became available, they were in on pushing him heavily.

One source in NXT noted that they’ve never seen anyone there in their time that was held in such high regard by WWE officials, and it was showing in the push for Kross.

Kross is said to be easy to deal with since appearing in NXT, following the contract dispute he had with Impact Wrestling.

As noted, Kross suffered a separated shoulder in his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at “Takeover: XXX” on Saturday night. He’s expected to have surgery and because of that, he relinquished the title on last night’s NXT show. A Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match will take place next week to crown a new champion with Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for updates on Kross.

