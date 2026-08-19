WWE’s tournament to determine Roman Reigns’ next World Heavyweight Championship challenger is down to its final four.

Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee advanced on Monday’s episode of Raw, with Fenix defeating El Fiscal and Lee getting past El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Penta and La Parka had already punched their tickets to the semifinals the previous week.

The semifinal matches will take place on the August 24 episode of Raw from Ottawa, with Penta facing La Parka and Fenix taking on Dragon Lee.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to hold the tournament final on a future episode of Raw. That means the deciding match will not take place at AAA TripleMania 34.

Meltzer also pointed to the possibility of Penta and Fenix meeting in the final, noting that the brothers are “really quite good together.”

The winner will earn a shot at Reigns’ World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the title on the September 14 episode of Raw from Mexico City, which will mark his first match on the show in nearly two years.

In related Reigns news, WWE currently has him categorized internally as a heel.

That direction was reflected on Monday’s Raw after Solo Sikoa rejected Reigns’ offer to reunite with The Bloodline and instead attacked him. LA Knight also became involved, with Knight and Sikoa ultimately clearing Reigns and The Usos from the ring.

The live crowd cheered Knight and Sikoa during the segment while responding to Reigns and The Usos with boos.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)