– For those curious as to how WWE will handle the passing of Hulk Hogan on television due to their stop-and-start relationship of acknowledging him and his contributions and keeping them as quiet as possible during controversial periods, the word making the rounds is that they will be handling it the same as any other legend that passes away, in the sense that he will be honored and acknowledged as part of the WWE family. As noted, Hulk Hogan passed away this week at the age of 71.

– According to one source, as of Hogan’s passing, there were no plans to ever feature him prominently on WWE television again. Not that they never would have, just that there were never any plans or serious talks to do so.

– Despite rumors to the contrary, there are no plans for Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in just over a week. There duo will be lasting longer than that, apparently.

(H/T: Fightful Select)