The two fans who were knocked out of their seats during the wild Bloodline and 946 brawl on Monday’s WWE Raw weren’t exactly ordinary members of the audience.

The September 28 episode of WWE Raw from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee saw The Usos and Jacob Fatu brawl with 946 members Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price throughout the crowd. At one point, the fight spilled directly into the seating area, where two apparent fans were sent tumbling from their seats.

One of those individuals has since been identified as independent wrestler Casey Blackrose. Blackrose acknowledged his involvement while responding to a post on X featuring footage of the “fans in attendance” getting caught up in the chaos.

The other individual was identified as independent wrestler Brock Ali. Blackrose and Ali have both reportedly trained at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, Texas.

The crowd brawl was only part of the chaos surrounding the two groups on Raw.

The fight eventually continued backstage and into the parking lot, where NXT’s Jaida Parker made her allegiance clear by running Fatu over with her car. The angle established Parker as the newest member of 946, aligning her with Keys while also reuniting her with Nima and Price.