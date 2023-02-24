The Hex recently returned to Impact Wrestling, but they are not currently signed to exclusive contracts.

Marti Belle and Allysin Kay recently returned to Impact and will challenge Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz at No Surrender this weekend. There’s been a lot of speculation on their contract status as they are still actively working with the NWA while booked in a title program with Impact.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that The Hex are still technically free agents, and are not signed to exclusive deals. They confirmed this in an interview as well.

Impact has not been shy about booking non-contracted talents to win titles, as we saw with Deonna Purrazzo a few years back, and with current Knockouts World Champion Mickie James as well as Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie, but there’s no word yet on if there are plans for a title change at No Surrender.

Impact remains very open to booking talent who are not signed to full-time contracts, or contracts of any kind.

Kay will wrestle Valkyrie on tonight’s go-home Impact.

