Maria Kanellis is currently signed to Impact through the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 7. She told Fightful’s Grapsody that she’s had conversations with WWE, AEW and WOW Women of Wrestling over the past year, but there’s no word yet on the specific context of those talks.

Bound For Glory will see Impact World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defend against either The Motor City Machine Guns or NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open, or perhaps both teams. Maria noted that Bennett and Taven will also see their contracts expire soon, but she didn’t specify the date.

Kanellis, Bennett and Taven are currently in the Honor No More stable of former ROH stars. The group debuted at Hard To Kill on January 8 of this year. The OGK have been Impact World Tag Team Champions since capturing the straps from The Good Brothers on the September 1 Impact episode.

