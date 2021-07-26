Last weekend IMPACT Wrestling held their next set of television tapings, which included filming content for the promotion’s Homecoming special, as well as the next several weeks of programming for their show on AXS.

According to Fightful Select, Acey Romero and Larry D, better known as XXXL, were not present at those aforementioned tapings. While there is no reported reason for their absence the publication does state that both are still under contract with IMPACT, and may just not be featured over the next few weeks.

