Impact Wrestling and Tasha Steelz revealed last week that she has signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Impact officials didn’t even want Steelz to get to her free agency period.

Steelz’s contract was originally set to expire in April 2023, but Impact re-signed her well over four months before she would have been able to hit that free agency period.

Impact officials reportedly made it a priority to re-up several of their wrestlers that had their first national TV exposure with the company.

The 2022 departures of names like Eric Young, The Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Emma, W. Morrissey, The IInspiration, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, and others has opened up Impact’s budget. Furthermore, in the past few years Impact has been far more open to working on per-appearance deals and working with talents who do not have contracts.

