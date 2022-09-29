Several Impact Wrestling contracts are reportedly expiring soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Mia Yim’s contract is set to expire on Sunday, October 9. She will become a free agent at that point.

There’s no word yet on if Yim and Impact are having contract negotiations, but the deal is currently scheduled to expire. The contract will carry her through the October 7 Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where she is scheduled to face Mickie James with James’ career on the line.

On a related note, the contracts of Maria Kanellis and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are set to expire soon as well. Taven and Bennett are scheduled to defend against The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound For Glory.

After being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, Yim returned to Impact on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event. Yim is married to AEW star Keith Lee but there’s no word yet on if AEW has interest in bringing her in.

Maria and The OGK have been with Impact since Hard To Kill on January 8 when the Honor No More stable arrived.

